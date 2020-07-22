https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/happening-pro-life-group-paints-baby-lives-matter-street-front-planned-parenthood-abortion-mill/

Streets are a public forum now.

That’s what the left taught us this month.

And how could they dare disagree?

On Tuesday Pro-Lifers in Salt Lake City painted “Bably Lives Matter” in baby blue and pink on the street in front of the Planned Parenthood abortion clinic on Tuesday.

Via LifeNews:

TRENDING: Photo Appears to Show Black Lives Matter Supporters Holding Down and Kneeling on Neck of White Baby

AWESOME: Pro-lifers in Salt lake City painted the words “Baby Lives Matter” in front of a Planned Parenthood abortion center. pic.twitter.com/g1hChsOAtA — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) July 17, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

