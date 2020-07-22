https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/joe-biden-gets-confused-forgets-what-hes-saying-has-to-be-prompted-by-staffer-during-livestream-video/

Barely there Biden needed some help during a livestream event with SEIU members on Wednesday.

This is why Biden won’t answer candid questions from reporters.

The 77-year-old presumptive Democrat nominee can’t go off script otherwise he short-circuits.

Biden forgot what he was saying and had to be prompted by a staffer.

WATCH:

WATCH: Joe Biden forgets what he’s saying, has to be prompted by staffer pic.twitter.com/euKcAHxYgE — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) July 22, 2020

Biden also got confused and admitted he didn’t know who he was talking to.

How embarrassing.

WATCH:

Joe Biden admits “I’m confused who I’m talking to here” pic.twitter.com/THDIkL1WWj — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) July 22, 2020

Only 19 people were watching Biden’s livestream 26 minutes into the event on Wednesday yet the media claims he’s ahead of Trump by double digits.

