https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/joe-biden-gets-confused-forgets-what-hes-saying-has-to-be-prompted-by-staffer-during-livestream-video/

Barely there Biden needed some help during a livestream event with SEIU members on Wednesday.

This is why Biden won’t answer candid questions from reporters.

The 77-year-old presumptive Democrat nominee can’t go off script otherwise he short-circuits.

Biden forgot what he was saying and had to be prompted by a staffer.

TRENDING: Photo Appears to Show Black Lives Matter Supporters Holding Down and Kneeling on Neck of White Baby

WATCH:

Biden also got confused and admitted he didn’t know who he was talking to.

How embarrassing.

WATCH:

Only 19 people were watching Biden’s livestream 26 minutes into the event on Wednesday yet the media claims he’s ahead of Trump by double digits.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...