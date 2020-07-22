http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/AIeesoUpFJ4/

Joe Biden continued to limit his exposure to reporters on Tuesday when he finished a speech and said he would take questions “at another time.”

[embedded content]

“Thank you for listening. I look forward to having your questions at another time, and I’m off to another event,” Biden said.

He walked off to a smattering of applause and a reporter shouting a question in vain.

On July 14, journalists tried — and failed — to get the presumptive Democrat nominee to answer questions.

“Mr. Vice President, time for a few questions?” a reporter yelled as Biden concluded his remarks.

A few days earlier, Biden rebuffed journalists assembled outside his childhood home in Scranton, Pennsylvania, as Biden stood on the sidewalk.

Joe Biden makes a stop at his childhood home in Scranton. pic.twitter.com/CC6ge6XSGz — Holly Otterbein (@hollyotterbein) July 9, 2020

“Hey everybody, how are ya?” he asked the reporters.

“Time for a few questions?” a journalist asked.

“No, no,” Biden responded.

Reporters didn’t protest.

Biden held his last press conference on June 25, where he called on reporters from a prepared list. That was 84 days after the previous one.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays. Listen to segments on YouTube. Follow him on Twitter, like him on Facebook, and follow him on Parler.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

