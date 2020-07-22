https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/joe-biden-says-trump-first-racist-president-forgets-democrat-woodrow-wilsons-hatred-blacks-love-kkk/

Senile Joe Biden made some headlines today after he smeared President Trump as the first racist president.

Democrats hope if they call President Trump enough names they will win the White House with senile Joe.

Not only was Joe Biden’s remarks offensive they were inaccurate.

There have been several racist Democrat Presidents throughout American history.

President Woodrow Wilson may have been the worst racist Democrat president in history — although there were others.

A Grand Old Partisan reported — President Woodrow Wilson premiered Birth of a Nation at the White House. That racist movie was based on The Clansmen and The Leopard’s Spots, novels espousing hatred for African-Americans written by one of Wilson’s college pals. While vilifying the Republican Party of the post-Civil War era, Birth of a Nation tried to justify Democrat terrorists and Democrat violence against African-Americans. President Wilson called the movie “terribly true… like history written with lightning”.

Democrat Woodrow Wilson also praised the Ku Klux Klan – the armed wing of the Democrat Party.

History.com reported:

Wilson wrote that Reconstruction placed southern white men under “the intolerable burden of governments sustained by the votes of ignorant negroes,” and that those white men responded by forming the Ku Klux Klan. He described the Klan as “an ‘Invisible Empire of the South,’ bound together in loose organization to protect the southern country from some of the ugliest hazards of a time of revolution.” In reality, the KKK was a violent terrorist group that targeted Black Americans. Confederate veterans founded the paramilitary group after the Civil War ended in 1865. The first wave of the KKK only disbanded in the early 1870s after President Ulysses S. Grant pushed through laws allowing him to go after it with military force. White historians like Wilson helped popularize the Confederate Klansmen, who became the heroes of D.W. Griffith’s 1915 film The Birth of a Nation. The movie’s villains were Black Americans portrayed by white actors in blackface. Wilson agreed to screen the film—which quoted his own book in its title cards—at the White House.



The KKK marched in Washington DC during Wilson’s presidency.

