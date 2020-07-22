https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/journalists-took-voter-fraud-seriously/

The Sunday Times of London has called Robert Caro “one of the great reporters of our time and probably the greatest biographer.” If I were to revise that sentence, I would remove the word “probably.”

A painstaking researcher, Caro has written biographies of only two people, master builder Robert Moses and President Lyndon Johnson, the latter in a series not quite complete.

In his 2019 book, “Working,” Caro describes the lengths to which he would go to confirm or deny a story. The one relevant to this article was whether then-Congressman Johnson stole the 1948 Senate election.

Although other biographers contented themselves with a “no one will ever know,” Caro would not write about the election unless he did know.

After months of exhaustive research, he concluded, “It would not be necessary for me, Robert Caro, to write, ‘No one will ever be sure if Lyndon Johnson stole it.’ He stole it.” That astonishingly flagrant flimflam altered American history.

Caro is a liberal Democrat as are most major journalists today. It is just that in the Obama era and beyond journalists have largely abandoned journalism, the Washington Post being Exhibit A.

On Election Day 2008, two leather-jacketed, beret-clad thugs from the New Black Panther Party threatened would-be voters at a polling station in Philadelphia. One of the men, Philadelphia chapter leader King Samir Shabazz, carried a billy club.

When approached by civil rights attorney Bartle Bull, Shabazz yelled at him, “Now, you will see what it means to be ruled by the black man, cracker!”

Bull, a former New York State campaign manager for Robert Kennedy, had little doubt as to why the men were there. Their goal, as Bull saw it, was to protect illegally registered voters from the scrutiny of people like himself.

Using his then-novel cellphone camera, a citizen journalist recorded Shabazz and his colleague at work, and the video circulated widely via the internet.

In January 2009, with George W. Bush still in office, the Department of Justice filed a civil suit against Shabazz, two of his buddies and the New Black Panther Party itself.

Career Justice Department attorney J. Christian Adams called the open intimidation by the Panthers, “the simplest and most obvious violation of federal law I saw in my Justice Department career.” The law in question was the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

When none of the named individuals appeared in federal district court to answer the suit, it seemed certain the DOJ would prevail by default.

By this time, however, Obama’s people had taken over the DOJ. In May 2009, Adams’ new bosses ordered him and his colleagues to abandon all action against the New Black Panther Party and two of the defendants.

“For the first time in our lifetime the power of the administration of the United States was working against the Voting Right Act,” said Bull. “They were protecting the people who were abusing the law.”

In the year that followed, the mainstream media’s most powerful voices, the Washington Post most notably, remained perversely quiet about the controversy.

Incredibly, it was not until July 2010, nearly two years after the original incident, that the Washington Post deigned to publish an article on the case.

The use of the word “right” in the headline – “2008 voter-intimidation case against New Black Panthers riles the right” – told savvy readers all they needed to know.

No worry, this was a partisan thing. To drive the point home, reporter Krissah Thompson used the word “conservative” eight times in the article.

By contrast, the word “Obama” appeared only four times, each time as an adjective, as in “Obama administration.” Throughout his presidency, the media would do their best to insulate Obama from the wayward actions of his subordinates.

Three days later, the Post’s ombudsman, Andrew Alexander, responded to those readers who wanted to know why the Post had been “virtually silent” about the case for nearly two years.

Although admitting the case was “significant,” Alexander paraphrased the Post’s national editor, Kevin Merida, on the reason for the Post’s lethargic coverage: “The delay was a result of limited staffing and a heavy volume of other news on the Justice Department beat.”

This one sorry excuse helps explain how Obama’s vice president, Joe Biden, could launch his 2020 election campaign claiming there was “not one single whisper of scandal” during those eight long years.

Bad journalism quickly morphed into bad history. In his 2013 book, “The Center Holds: Obama and His Enemies,” Jonathan Alter wrote off the Panther case as a scandal only in the eyes of Fox News and the conservative media.

Apparently unaware of how intimidation works, Alter insisted, “Not a single actual voter there complained of intimidation.” That was just the point. No one dared complain, especially those too fearful to vote or to report voter fraud.

Then, too, if intimidated voters wanted to have their stories heard, where would they go? The Washington Post?

Ignoring the Democrats’ near monopoly on voter fraud for the last century or so, the Post served up the self-parodying headline just a few days ago: “Republicans are right; election fraud is real. They are perpetrating it.”

Right, and two plus two equals five.

