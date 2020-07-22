http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/hJzyuQMYE2M/

The documents Preska is considering unsealing appear to be partly related to deposition testimony Maxwell, 58, gave in the case in April and July 2016. One of her lawyers said in a recent court filing that one of the documents included “intrusive questioning” about Maxwell’s sex life that she had answered based on her expectation of confidentiality.

Federal authorities have held Maxwell without bail since she was arrested at secret New Hampshire compound on July 2.

Last Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan ruled Maxwell was a flight risk, citing the fact that she faces 35 years in prison if convicted.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Maxwell, who is currently locked up in a Brooklyn detention center, is said to believe Epstein was murdered in his prison cell and fears she will be next, a family friend of the alleged madame told The Sun. “Everyone’s view, including Ghislaine’s, is Epstein was murdered. She received death threats before she was arrested,” the former friend also told the British tabloid paper.

Maxwell is the daughter of the late British media magnate Robert Maxwell and was frequently seen at Epstein’s side in a high-profile social life among leading figures from the worlds of politics and the arts.

The UPI contributed to this report.