https://www.theblaze.com/news/kanye-west-kim-kardashian-white-supremacy

Rapper Kanye West went on another Twitter tirade Tuesday night, saying that his wife, Kim Kardashian, and her mother are engaging in white supremacy by speaking out against him.

On Monday night, West

told his Twitter followers that Kardashian was trying to involuntarily commit him after he claimed that the two considered aborting their first child, North West.

West made the tearful remarks during a campaign rally in Charleston, South Carolina, over the weekend.

What are the details?

West, clearly agitated, revealed, “Kris and Kim put out a statement without my approval…that’s not what a wife should do. White supremacy.”



Elsewhere during the rant, West said that his family is trying to hospitalize him, and insisted that he’s been trying to divorce Kardashian.

“They tried to fly in with 2 doctors to 51/50 me,” he

wrote. “I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with [rapper] Meek [Mill] at the Warldorf [sic] for prison reform.”

West has since deleted all of the tweets in question.

The news comes on the heels of reports that Kardashian was reportedly irate over West’s remarks during the presidential rally in South Carolina.

West announced his presidential bid on July 5. Though he missed the deadline to qualify for the ballot in several states, he was able to appear as a candidate on Oklahoma’s presidential ballot and hosted the Charleston rally on Sunday.

You can see the tweets below.

Anything else?

The New York Post cites a Kardashian source who said that the couple’s marriage could be in very serious trouble amid West’s latest behavior.

“I don’t know if they can survive it,” the source said, calling the situation “really bad.”

Despite West’s protests, the source added that the family “has such compassion for him right now,” and that “anger is not a motivation” in any help the family may be attempting to provide to West.

“The family is trying to work out what to do,” the source said, “and hoping that this nightmare will be over soon and they can get Kanye into treatment.”

