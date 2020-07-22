https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kanye-west-kim-kardashian-west-bipolar-disorder-mental-health/2020/07/22/id/978462

Kim Kardashian West is speaking out about her husband Kanye West’s bipolar disorder.

Her comments came in an Instagram post after the rapper, in his first event since declaring himself a presidential candidate, delivered a lengthy monologue Sunday touching on topics from abortion and religion to international trade and licensing deals.

“As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder, Kardashian West said. “Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful this is to understand.”

But she said she is speaking out “because of the stigma and misconception about mental health.”

“Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor,” she wrote. “People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

“He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a Black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bipolar disorder.”

And she added: “Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions.”

