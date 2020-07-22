https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/dna-mega-mossad-netflix/2020/07/22/id/978493

The central witness in the Jeffrey Epstein investigation — the person relied on by Netflix in its documentary series “Filthy Rich” — is a 50-year-old woman named Maria Farmer.

It now turns out that she may have been motivated by the anti-Semitic attitudes she has long harbored, to falsely accuse prominent Jews of sexual misconduct. This is some of the bigotry Maria Farmer spewed during a recorded two-hour interview that can be heard online, such as:

“I had a hard time with all Jewish people.”

“I think it’s all the Jews.”

“They think Jewish DNA is better than the rest of us.”

“These people truly believe they are chosenevery one of them.”

“All the Jewish people I met are pedophiles that run the world economy.”

“They are ‘Jewish supremacists'” and they are “all connected” through a mysterious organization called MEGA, which is run by Leslie Wexner who is “the head of the snake.”

Farmer claimed to have evidence that the Israeli Mossad hired Jeffrey Epstein to video tape prominent American political leaders committing acts of pedophilia so that Israel could blackmail them into doing their bidding, and that the entire conspiracy was under the protection and direction of “The Rothschild’s.”

These anti-Semitic canards sound like they could have come directly from “The Protocols of the Elders of Zion” and other classic anti-Semitic forgeries and screeds, but all of this and more come from the bigoted brain and malicious mouth of Maria Farmer.

There is more, much more, of the same in the two hours of conspiratorial ranting that can be heard in the interview, which is being widely praised and circulated by white supremacist and anti-Semitic groups and individuals.

Farmer’s obvious anti-Semitic bigotry doesn’t prove, of course, that she is lying about everything she said.

Even bigots are capable of telling the truth, though their claims should always be viewed with skepticism.

But there is additional evidence of her mendacity. Although she hadn’t accused me directly of any wrongdoing, she has provided a sworn affidavit claiming the following:

“4. Alan Dershowitz was an individual who came to visit Epstein at his New York mansion a number of times when I was working for Epstein. Dershowitz was very comfortable at the home and would come in and walk upstairs. On a number [of] occasions I witnessed Dershowitz at the NY mansion going upstairs at the same time there were young girls under the age of 18 who were present upstairs in the house.”

The problem is that Farmer acknowledges that she terminated her relationship with Jeffrey Epstein in early summer of 1996 — after she was allegedly raped by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell on Leslie Wexner’s premises.

She never entered Epstein’s New York home after that.

But I didn’t meet Epstein until well after that, as I can prove.

She couldn’t possibly have ever seen me in Epstein’s house, because I was never in his house at any time that she could possibly have been there.

So, it’s impossible for her to have ever seen me there during the time period she knew him.

Moreover, on the few occasions when I was in Epstein’s New York house, well after Farmer was long gone, I never went into the private areas of that home.

I was generally with my wife or other lawyers or academics, in the public areas — dining room, living room, den — and I never saw any young girls around.

Why would Farmer make up such an easily disprovable story about me, and swear to it under pains of perjury, which she may now suffer?

Because I’m a prominent Jew? Part of Mega? An Israeli agent?

Or, perhaps because her lawyer encouraged her to make statements about me?

Atty. David Boies, who is suing the Epstein estate on her behalf and hoping for a big payday for him and his firm, is fully aware of these facts as well as of her sordid background.

But he has failed to disclose the truth and has allowed her affidavit to remain in the court files. Serious questions about his ethics are raised by this information.

Why did he submit her probably false affidavit?

Why has he not withdrawn it despite his clear knowledge of the above circumstances?

Why is he allowing her to spew her anti-Semitic hatred on the internet?

What is his motive for being complicit in such bigotry?

Does he share her views?

There have been rumors from the very beginning about anti-Semitic statements or sentiments expressed by some of the witnesses.

Now we have proof — from the mouth of the witness herself — that it is true about the first and most prominent witness.

Even if true about others as well, this would not excuse or mitigate Epstein’s crimes.

But it would raise questions about the credibility of their accusations against others.

The bigoted motives of accusers are always relevant to their credibility.

Throughout history, anti-Semitism has motivated false accusations. Maria Farmer’s overt anti-Semitism must be investigated beyond her own bigoted public statements.

These revelations, which were known to Netflix before they mendaciously presented Farmer as a credible witness, also raise questions about the credibility and ethics of Netflix and the producers and directors of the Epstein series.

They withheld from their viewers this and other damming information in order to present a false picture of their primary witness. The time has come for the responsible media to investigate all the principles — accusers and accused alike — in the tragic Epstein saga.

The #MeToo movement has done a great feat of good in exposing predatory men, but as with every movement, it’s subject to exploitation by those who misuse it for financial gain, revenge and other personal benefits.

As philosopher Eric Hoffer once cautioned, “Every great cause begins as a movement, becomes a business, and eventually degenerates into a racket.”

Every woman who alleges she has been abused should be listened to and taken seriously. This means that their allegations should be thoroughly investigated.

But investigation is a double-edged sword: for most women, an investigation will confirm the truth of their accusation, because most women are telling the truth; for some, however, it will expose biases, bigotry and possibly perjury.

Maria Farmer’s claims should be thoroughly investigated, especially in light of the bigotry that has come from her own mouth.

Follow Alan Dershowitz on Twitter: @AlanDersh

Follow Alan Dershowtiz on Facebook: @AlanMDershowitz

Alan M. Dershowitz is the Felix Frankfurter Professor of Law Emeritus at Harvard Law School and author of “Guilt by Accusation” and “The Case Against the Democratic House Impeaching Trump.” Read Alan Dershowtiz’s Reports — More Here.

