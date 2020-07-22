https://www.dailywire.com/news/kim-kardashian-breaks-silence-asks-people-show-compassion-for-kanye-west

Kim Kardashian has finally broken her silence in the wake of her husband Kanye West’s apparent public breakdown in which he accused her of trying to lock him up.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Kim Kardashian asked people to show compassion for her husband, who has bipolar disorder. She described Kanye as both brilliant and complicated.

“As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand,” Kardashian said, as reported by Fox News.

Kardashian says she’s avoided speaking about West’s disorder out of respect for her children and his privacy. She felt the need to break her silence in order to break the stigma about mental health.

“But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health,” she said. “Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgemental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

Kim referred to her husband as a “brilliant but complicated person” who has experienced trauma in his life.

“He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressure of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder,” she wrote. “Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions.”

Kim suggested that Kanye’s many bizarre statements and even his presidential bid were a part of his current bipolar episode. She ultimately called for people to show empathy and compassion toward the rapper.

“Living with bi-polar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some,” she wrote. “That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his big dreams have come true.”

“We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most,” she concluded.

As the Daily Wire reported on Tuesday, West publicly alleged that his wife Kim Kardashian was trying to get him locked up for telling a crowd of supporters at a presidential campaign rally in South Carolina that he and Kardashian tried to abort their daughter North but ultimately decided to go through with the pregnancy.

“Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday,” he tweeted.

West later publicly addressed Kim’s mother and manager, Kris Jenner. “Kris don’t play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children Ya’ll tried to lock me up,” he tweeted, referring, apparently, to Kris’s long-time partner Cory Gamble.

During his presidential campaign rally over the weekend, Kanye West burst into tears as he recalled nearly aborting his own daughter, a fate he also nearly suffered when his mother held him in her womb.

“My mum saved my life. My Dad wanted to abort me… My mum saved my life, there would have been no Kanye West because my dad was too busy,” Kanye told the audience. “Even if my wife wants to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world even when I didn’t want to. She stood up and she protected that child. You know who else protected a child? Forty-three years ago, who do you think protected a child?”

