Reality star Kim Kardashian issued a lengthy statement Wednesday about the mental health of her husband, rapper Kanye West.

West has been making headlines over the last several days following the release of several bombshell accusations against Kardashian and her family.

Kardashian apparently deleted the lengthy remarks less than an hour after issuing them on Twitter.

What are the details?

Kardashian reminded her 65 million Twitter followers of her husband’s bipolar disorder diagnosis.

West himself revealed the diagnosis during a 2019

discussion with David Letterman.

In a series of tweets, Kardashian

wrote, “As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand.

“I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health,” she

continued. “But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”

During a Sunday rally in Charleston, South Carolina, West revealed that the couple previously considered aborting their first child, North West. Reports alleged Kardashian and her family were horrified by West’s revelation, and West himself said that Kardashian attempted to involuntarily hospitalize the rapper.

On Twitter, Kardashian explained that she and her family have been “powerless” to help the rapper, suggesting he does not want to be helped at this point.

“Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor,” the reality star

explained. “People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

Kardashian continued, asking social media users for their understanding and reminding them of West’s dynamic personality and career.

“I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions,” she continued,

“He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man who experienced the painful loss of his mother, has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bipolar disorder,” she wrote.

Kardashian pointed out that West sometimes doesn’t mean a lot of the things he says due to his bipolar disorder diagnosis.

“Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions,” she

insisted. “Living with bipolar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some. That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his big dreams have come true.”

Kardashian, instead, requested grace and understanding for West as she and her family try to navigate the media onslaught.

“We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most,” she continued.

“I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this. Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye’s well being and for your understanding,” she

concluded. “With Love and Gratitude, Kim Kardashian West.”

