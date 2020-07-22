https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/508514-kim-kardashian-west-pleads-for-grace-on-kanyes-mental-health-amid-possible

Kim Kardashian WestKimberly (Kim) Noel Kardashian WestKanye West files to appear on Illinois ballot FBI investigating Twitter hack Michelle Obama to debut podcast on Spotify MORE, the wife of rapper Kanye West Kanye Omari WestKanye West files to appear on Illinois ballot Kanye West fails to make ballot in South Carolina despite rally Kanye West says Harriet Tubman ‘never actually freed the slaves’ at rally MORE, issued a statement on Instagram on Wednesday addressing her husband’s mental health issues.

West, who launched a bid for president earlier this month, has tweeted and deleted multiple provocative tweets about his family and mental health, including one where he said he was considering a divorce with Kardashian West, People Magazine reported.

On Sunday he received backlash after saying renowned abolitionist and activist Harriet Tubman “never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people” during a freewheeling campaign rally in South Carolina.

“Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times [sic] do not align with his intentions,” Kardashian West said in her Wednesday statement, which was posted on her Instagram story.

Kardashian West told her followers that her husband suffers from bipolar disorder.

“Living with bi-polar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter who big or unobtainable they may feel to some,” she said. “That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his big dreams have come true.”

West on July 16 filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission. Last week he qualified to appear on the Oklahoma presidential ballot amid some confusion over whether his White House bid is serious.

He has also failed to qualify for the ballot in South Carolina and has filed to appear on the Illinois ballot.

