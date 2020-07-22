http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/tN5v1yCMNzo/

Los Angeles was one of the first major cities in the nation to impose a stay-at-home order when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Now, L.A. may soon have the dubious distinction of being the biggest U.S. city to receive a second stay-at-home order, amid a surge of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations that so far shows few signs of slowing.

For two weeks, Mayor Eric Garcetti has warned that the city is close to returning to some type of stay-at-home order due to the new increase — which became clear in June after businesses began to rapidly reopen in May — but has held off.

On Sunday, he said a decision will probably come in the next week or two as officials determine whether restrictions imposed in late June and July — such as closing bars, indoor restaurant dining and shopping malls — slowed the rapid community spread of COVID-19.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

