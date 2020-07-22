https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/liz-cheney-gaetz-republicans-jordan/2020/07/22/id/978487

House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney Wednesday rejected calls from Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., to step down or be removed from her leadership position, and while she wouldn’t specify details of a GOP meeting that got heated Tuesday said it’s a “healthy thing” to have strong discussions.

The Wyoming Republican also told Fox News’ “Fox and Friends” that she is “confident” her party will come together on the “big issues that matter the most come November.”

Tuesday, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and several other members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus attacked Cheney for breaking with President Donald Trump several times and for her support of a primary opponent who is running against Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky.

“On our side of the aisle, it’s a healthy thing for us to have those kinds of debates and discussions,” Cheney said. “I’m sure we’ll have more as things go along, but, the fundamental point here is that we’re unified in making sure that President Trump is reelected in November, that Nancy Pelosi is no longer speaker, that we take back the majority in the House and that we ensure that we hold the majority in the Senate.”

Most of the attacks against Cheney happened behind closed doors, with the exception of the one from Gaetz, who tweeted his demand that she step down.

Jordan, who appeared later on the same program, like Cheney would not discuss the details of their conference fight, but did speak well of Gaetz after he was asked for a comment on the Florida lawmaker’s call for her to step down.

“Matt Gaetz is a good friend, and Matt Gaetz wants President Trump to get reelected just as strongly as I do, just as strongly as everyone in the Republican Conference does,” Jordan said.

Like Cheney, Jordan said he also focused on a Trump win in November.

“We’ve got 103 days until the election. I’m focused on making sure President Trump gets reelected,” he said. “I don’t talk about what happens in Republican Conferences.”

