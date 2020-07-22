http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/bkdrSeUBcZQ/

Luke Letlow, Rep. Ralph Abraham’s (R-LA) chief of staff and a Lousiana fifth congressional district GOP candidate, told Breitbart News Tonight that districts like his are the districts that make sure leftists do not take over the country.

Letlow hopes to replace Abraham, who will retire at the end of this congressional term. He spoke to Breitbart News Tonight guest host Matthew Boyle as his campaign announced recently that he had raised more than $500,000 for his congressional campaign, which is almost five times more than his nearest Republican primary competitor.

Letlow said that although former Vice President Joe Biden has “absolutely moved to the left” and “pandered” to the leftist “extremists,” other prominent Democrats such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) have also catered the progressive left.

Letlow said Pelosi “has lost complete control of the radical left and now has shifted to embrace these ideals.”

The Louisiana conservative also said districts such as Louisiana’s fifth help protect against the radical left.

He said, “Some people might view northern Louisiana, rural countryside, all across this great country as flyover territory, but I will tell you these are the people that are keeping our country from going off the deep end. It’s districts like this that are keeping these crazy leftists from taking our country and making a place we don’t even recognize.”

“That’s why this race is so important,” Letlow added.

Letlow said that as Democrats have become increasingly progressive, Republicans have an increasingly better chance of taking back the House majority. Boyle noted that Republicans only need to retake a net 17 seats to regain the House majority.

“I have confidence that this president is going to be reelected because people understand how important a good economy is,” Letlow said.

Letlow noted that Republicans “have a great field of candidates all across this country,.”

“I have great confidence that we can win back the House, especially if Pelosi keeps moving back to the left,” Letlow said.

