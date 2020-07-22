https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/man-20s-killed-double-shooting-galleria-mall-st-louis/

Police released a photo of the Galleria suspect.

Two men were shot and one was killed this afternoon in the St. Louis Galleria mall in Richmond Heights

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: We are currently investigating an incident at the St. Louis Galleria Mall. It is closed until further notice. Please avoid the area. We will update as we receive more information. — Richmond Heights PD (@RHPoliceDeptMo) July 22, 2020

The Galleria is an upscale mall in the St. Louis area.

KMOV reported:

Officers are trying to identify a person of interest after one person was killed and a second was injured in a shooting inside the St. Louis Galleria Wednesday afternoon, St. Louis County police tell News 4. Dozens of officers from multiple agencies across the St. Louis area responded to the scene, after a call for a shooting at the Galleria just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officers are searching for a group of 3-4 suspects who fled the scene of the shooting, in particular the suspect they have surveillance footage of. According to police, two groups of people got into an argument in the northwest part of the mall on the second floor. The argument escalated, and shots were fired.

