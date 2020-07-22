https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/mayor-lori-lightfoot-calls-people-chicago-snitch-dhs-border-patrol-etc-ordered-city-drive-violent-crime/

Earlier today President Donald Trump announced he was immediately sending federal agents to Chicago to help drive down violent crime.

President Trump: The DOJ will “immediately surge federal law enforcement to the city of Chicago. The FBI, ATF, DEA, US Marshals Service and Homeland Security will together be sending hundreds of skilled law enforcement officers to Chicago to help drive down violent crime.”

TRUMP: DOJ will “immediately surge federal law enforcement to the city of Chicago. The FBI, ATF, DEA, US Marshals Service & Homeland Security will together be sending hundreds of skilled law enforcement officers to Chicago.” pic.twitter.com/DtlCB2Dd2E — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 22, 2020

Chicago is on pace to have its deadliest year in two decades this year. The Windy City has 411 homicides already this year.

TRENDING: Photo Appears to Show Black Lives Matter Supporters Holding Down and Kneeling on Neck of White Baby

Following President Trump’s announcement today Mayor Lori Lightfoot called on the people of Chicago to snitch on the FBI, ATF, DEA and US Marshals Service who are coming to Chicago to drive down the crims.

Lightfoot has failed.

Via M3THODS.

Mayor Lightfoot just called for the people of Chicago to snitch on DHS/Border Patrol/etc… pic.twitter.com/znR3YtERCL — M3thods (@M2Madness) July 22, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

