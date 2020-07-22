http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/bYxNATytxqc/

During a press conference on Tuesday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) criticized Democrats for failing to hold China accountable and pushed support for the Defend COVID Research from Hackers Act to respond to countries like China, Russia, and Iran that have tried to hack into American companies to steal coronavirus vaccine data.

McCarthy said, “The Democrats have a serious problem when it comes to the Chinese Communist Party. They’re unwilling to stand up and hold them accountable.”

He later added, “Will they still be silent? Today, I introduced a bill: the Defend COVID Research from [Hackers Act]. So far, we have learned that Iran, Russia, and China [have] been trying to hack into our companies. Instead of working with us to solve a virus that they created, they want to hack in and try to find the vaccine. Would they use the vaccine, if they were able to hack into it, the same way they used PPE, blackmailing to other countries to get Huawei into them? Or would they be like America, they would share it with the rest of the world? … Will the Democrats, once again, be afraid to hold China accountable for this?”

