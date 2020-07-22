https://www.theepochtimes.com/mexican-company-recalls-instant-hand-sanitizer-products-due-to-potential-methanol_3433025.html

The Mexican company LIQ-E SA de CV is recalling all units of Optimus Instant Hand Sanitizer manufactured between April 27 and May 8 due to the potential inclusion of methanol, according to a company announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The company is conducting the voluntary product recall with the knowledge of the FDA.

Methanol, a kind of wood alcohol, is dangerous if an individual is exposed to enough of the substance. Individuals could experience possible nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system, or in a worst-case scenario, death.

“Although all persons using these products on their hands are at risk, young children who accidentally ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute, are most at risk for methanol poisoning,” according to the announcement.

It further stated that individuals should stop using the product should they have any in their possession, and retailers and distributors of the product should also stop selling it as soon as possible.

The products in question were shipped to the United States and then distributed to various outlets for purchasing.

The hand sanitizer products come in various packaging, including a 550-gallon (208-liter) plastic blue drum and in 8.5-fl. oz. (250-milliliter), 1-gallon (3.78-liter), and 275-gallon (1,040-liter) clear plastic HDPE bottles or tanks. All products in question sold by the company are packaged with a green and white label.

All the recalled products have a lot number printed in black pen on the master container. The lot numbers of these products all start with a consistent letter followed by a dash and then four numeral digits that could vary.

The announcement advises anyone who has experienced any symptoms or problems regarding the use of the product to consult their medical provider or physician.

“Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail, or by fax,” the announcement stated.

The company has not yet received any reports of individuals getting sick from the use of the product, the announcement said.

