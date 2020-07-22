https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/mom-young-son-unthinkable-inside-gator-pit-zoo/

By Neil Shah

Daily Caller News Foundation

A woman entered a zoo enclosure filled with alligators at the Safari North Wildlife Park in Brainerd, Minnesota with a young boy to retrieve her wallet from the pit, a video obtained by TMZ shows.

Was her really worth what those gators could of done to her and her son? From the looks of it yes. Woman Enters Alligator Pit with Son to Get Wallet, Insane Video https://t.co/9fRxcG2Q2A — Brandon Key (@Bkey313) July 20, 2020

The woman poked and prodded at the alligators with a long stick as her boy wandered along the interior of the pen. Bystanders and children from the viewing perch looked on, warning the two that they’d get bitten by the alligator if they didn’t exit the enclosure quickly.

Eventually, the woman tossed several pebbles at the alligators, who were swimming in the pond, to distract them away from her pink wallet which was floating near a wooden platform on the shore. She was able to successfully retrieve her wallet.

“We are thankful no persons or animals were hurt,” Safari North Wildlife Park told the Daily Caller News Foundation in a statement. “We have clear postings and fencing to keep guests out of the animal areas, and have never dealt with a situation like this since opening our park seven years ago. The woman has since apologized.”

According to the park’s website, the mission is “to promote conservation and preservation through safe, affordable, and memorable experiences with a quality recreational and educational environment dedicated to wildlife care and conservation.”

Neither the woman nor the child was hurt in the incident.

