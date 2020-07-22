https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/masks-mandates-fines-jail/2020/07/22/id/978548
A large majority of Americans support states imposing face mask mandates punishable by fines or jail time, according to the latest Morning Consult poll released Wednesday.
Those polled were asked:
“Based on what you know about the COVID-19 pandemic (coronavirus), would you support or oppose your state instituting a face mask mandate in public spaces, where not wearing a mask could be punishable by fine or jail time?”
The results were overwhelming, including 72% or registered voters backing mandates with fines or jail time consequences for those not wearing a mask, including Republicans and Trump voters:
- 53% strongly support.
- 19% somewhat support.
- 13% strongly oppose.
- 8% somewhat oppose.
- 6% don’t know/no opinion.
The breakdown of political ideology showed a partisan divide on the issue with regard to strong support:
- Liberal 75%.
- Moderate 55%.
- Conservative 35%.
But even Republicans and self-described Trump voters were still in the majority in support of the mandates carrying fines and jail time.
- Democrats 86%.
- Independents 68%.
- Trump voters 59%.
- Republicans 58%.
Morning Consult polled a national sample of 1991 registered voters July 17-July 19 with a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.