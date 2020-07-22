https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/masks-mandates-fines-jail/2020/07/22/id/978548

A large majority of Americans support states imposing face mask mandates punishable by fines or jail time, according to the latest Morning Consult poll released Wednesday.

Those polled were asked:

“Based on what you know about the COVID-19 pandemic (coronavirus), would you support or oppose your state instituting a face mask mandate in public spaces, where not wearing a mask could be punishable by fine or jail time?”

The results were overwhelming, including 72% or registered voters backing mandates with fines or jail time consequences for those not wearing a mask, including Republicans and Trump voters:

53% strongly support.

19% somewhat support.

13% strongly oppose.

8% somewhat oppose.

6% don’t know/no opinion.

The breakdown of political ideology showed a partisan divide on the issue with regard to strong support:

Liberal 75%.

Moderate 55%.

Conservative 35%.

But even Republicans and self-described Trump voters were still in the majority in support of the mandates carrying fines and jail time.

Democrats 86%.

Independents 68%.

Trump voters 59%.

Republicans 58%.

Morning Consult polled a national sample of 1991 registered voters July 17-July 19 with a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

