A large majority of Americans support states imposing face mask mandates punishable by fines or jail time, according to the latest Morning Consult poll released Wednesday.

Those polled were asked:

“Based on what you know about the COVID-19 pandemic (coronavirus), would you support or oppose your state instituting a face mask mandate in public spaces, where not wearing a mask could be punishable by fine or jail time?”

The results were overwhelming, including 72% or registered voters backing mandates with fines or jail time consequences for those not wearing a mask, including Republicans and Trump voters:

  • 53% strongly support.
  • 19% somewhat support.
  • 13% strongly oppose.
  • 8% somewhat oppose.
  • 6% don’t know/no opinion.

The breakdown of political ideology showed a partisan divide on the issue with regard to strong support:

  • Liberal 75%.
  • Moderate 55%.
  • Conservative 35%.

But even Republicans and self-described Trump voters were still in the majority in support of the mandates carrying fines and jail time.

  • Democrats 86%.
  • Independents 68%.
  • Trump voters 59%.
  • Republicans 58%.

Morning Consult polled a national sample of 1991 registered voters July 17-July 19 with a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

