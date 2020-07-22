https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/07/22/need-more-reasons-not-to-trust-dr-fauci-here-you-go-n672363

So, it’s already been established that Dr. Anthony Fauci is full of crap—I mean, he literally said New York “did it correctly” with their coronavirus response.

But what if I told you there are more reasons not to trust Dr. Fauci?

Sure, Dr. Fauci is trusted by the public, and has assure us “I think you can trust me,” because of his long record a public health official.

But can we, really?

Just the News reviewed Fauci’s tenure at the National Institutes of Health, and found that despite a number of successes, there were a number of instances “in which congressional, government ethics and internal watchdogs found safety or ethics lapses on his watch.”

They include: A 2004 internal NIH review that concluded Fauci’s AIDS research division was a “troubled organization” where managers were creating a hostile atmosphere with “sexually explicit and colorful language” and “seemingly being unaware of the need for appropriate behavior, decorum and enforcement of good management practices and rules of supervision.”

A pregnant Tennessee woman who died in 2003 after she enrolled in NIH-funded research in hopes of saving her soon-to-be-born son from getting AIDS. A review found that doctors continued to administer an experimental drug regimen despite signs of liver failure.

At least 10 children in a pediatric AIDS drug study died in what an investigation concluded was a death toll “significantly higher” than expected and unexplained.

An Office of Government Ethics investigation that cited NIAID for failing to review and clear two-thirds of its workers who were moonlighting in private industry for possible ethical conflicts.

A 1992 Department of Health and Human Services inspector general investigation that concluded NIAID failed to police two conflicts of interest in a vaccine experiment. In 2005, the AIDS research division under Fauci’s agency was also required to reinstate a whistleblower, Dr. Jonathan Fishbein, its chief of ethics and regulatory compliance, after he and many lawmakers in both parties argued he had been wrongly fired in retaliation for raising safety concerns in some of the agency’s research.

Fishbein told Just the News that Fauci failed to take responsibility for the managers and researchers who worked under him when signs of trouble emerged. “Fauci is all about Fauci,” Fishbein explained to Just the News. “He loves being the headline. It’s his ego.”

While Fauci has not directly implicated in specific wrongdoing, “his management has been called into question,” explains Just the News.

There’s a lot about Fauci’s tenure at the NIH that the public doesn’t know about. He may be an expert, but maybe it’s time people stop trusting him blindly.

