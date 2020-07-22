https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/508624-new-ad-slams-trump-for-saying-he-wishes-ghislaine-maxwell-well

A GOP group released a new ad Wednesday slamming President TrumpDonald John TrumpMore than a dozen people wounded in shooting near Chicago funeral home Cleveland Indians players meet with team leadership to discuss potential name change Pelosi calls coronavirus the ‘Trump virus’ MORE for saying that he wishes Ghislaine Maxwell, an associate of Jeffrey Epstein, well this week.

“I haven’t really been following it too much. I just wish her well, frankly. I’ve met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach, and I guess they lived in Palm Beach,” Trump told reporters Tuesday at a White House briefing on the coronavirus pandemic.

Maxwell pleaded not guilty earlier this month to sex crime and perjury charges. Prosecutors claim that she helped recruit and transport minors who were sexually abused in the mid-1990s in coordination with Epstein.

The ad released Wednesday from the coalition Republican Voters Against Trump asks, “You wish her well? No sympathy for Maxwell’s victims? No sympathy for young girls who were molested by powerful people?”

“I guess this shouldn’t be a surprise,” the ad continues, showing video footage of Trump and Epstein talking.

“After all, when you’re a star, they let you do it,” the ad states, quoting the “Access Hollywood” tape that surfaced during the Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, in which he can be heard telling host Billy Bush that he could grab women by their genitals.

Epstein was indicted last year on sex trafficking charges, and he died by suicide in August while awaiting trial. Prosecutors allege he sexually abused girls as young as 14 and coordinated girls recruiting other children in a sex trafficking operation.

Trump and Epstein were previously known to be in similar social circles in New York and Florida. Trump told New York magazine in a 2002 article that Epstein is a “terrific guy” and “a lot of fun to be with.”

The president has since said that he had not seen or spoken to Epstein in years.

Republican Voters against Trump hit the president earlier this month with an ad calling on Christian voters across the country to “resist being used to justify things that Jesus would never justify.”

The Hill has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.

