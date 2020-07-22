https://www.dailywire.com/news/nikki-haley-blasts-pelosis-trump-virus-remark-its-a-new-low

On Wednesday morning, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley ripped House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for referring to COVID-19 as the “Trump virus.” Haley tweeted, “It is a new low for Pelosi to refer to the Trump Virus. She didn’t require masks in her committees until mid June & opposed the China travel ban. The only one to blame for this virus is China. Many have died. We should be unified on that front not playing political games with it.”

It is a new low for Pelosi to refer to the Trump Virus.She didn’t require masks in her committees until mid June & opposed the China travel ban.The only one to blame for this virus is China. Many have died. We should be unified on that front not playing political games with it. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) July 22, 2020

This is not the first time Haley has dunked on Pelosi; in February 2019 Pelosi tweeted, “We have a moral responsibility to protect God’s creation for generations to come. That is why today, we named members to the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis. #ActOnClimate.”

Referencing Pelosi’s staunch support of abortion, Haley blasted, “Does God’s creation not include protecting babies as well Madame Speaker? A committee on that issue would be welcome.”

Does God’s creation not include protecting babies as well Madame Speaker? A committee on that issue would be welcome. https://t.co/gV54ROiYfn — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 8, 2019

You could tell how staunchly pro-life Haley was by looking at the reaction Planned Parenthood, the nation’s leading abortion provider, had when President Trump announced he would select her as the U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Planned Parenthood cried:

As a leading women’s health care provider and advocate in the United States and globally, Planned Parenthood is deeply troubled by the nomination of Governor Nikki Haley as Ambassador to the United Nations. Ambassador to the United Nations plays a critical role representing the United States on the global stage and advocating for the interests of women and girls worldwide, among other marginalized communities. It is very concerning to see a candidate with a notable lack of international experience coupled with a long track record of attacking women’s health in South Carolina, including having recently signed an extreme anti-abortion law opposed by the medical community. …

As The Daily Wire reported, in the CNN interview on Tuesday that host Wolf Blitzer conducted with Pelosi that prompted the “Trump virus” remark, Blitzer prompted Pelosi’s remark by saying,

We have lots to discuss. But let me start with the president’s news conference he just had on the pandemic. He encouraged people to go ahead and wear a mask. He admitted things will get worse before they get better. He said, eventually, it’s going to disappear. How far do you think all that goes in addressing this crisis that’s still killing hundreds of Americans every single day?”

“Well, I think with the president’s comments today, he recognized the mistakes that he has made by now embracing mask-wearing and the recognition this is not a hoax,” Pelosi replied. “It is a pandemic that has gotten worse before it will get better because of his inaction, and, in fact, clearly, it is the Trump virus.”

“Well, what do you mean when you say ‘the Trump virus?’” Blitzer pressed.

“The Trump virus,” said Pelosi. “If they — if he had said months ago, let’s wear masks, let’s not — let’s socially distance, instead of having rallies and political, whatever they were, then more people would have followed his lead. He’s the president of the United States. Instead of being a bad example, making it like a manhood thing, not to wear a mask. So, in any event, it was weird because a briefing on the coronavirus should be about science and that is something the president has ignored. It should be about governance, and now, he’s finally embracing and saying, ‘OK, it’s OK to wear a mask.’ So, I think a good deal of what we have suffered is clearly the Trump virus.”

