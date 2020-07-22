http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/gUD1hkwpVro/

When faced with the choice of giving a Donald Trump supporter the exact same right to free expression as the left-wing terrorist group Black Lives Matter, Redwood City, California, chose to outlaw everyone’s speech.

How revealing.

As Breitbart News reported Monday, Redwood City was so eager to allow one of its residents to paint a Black Lives Matter mural on city property, the city — and therefore the taxpayers — provided him with some of the materials.

All of this happened about two weeks ago during a Fourth of July art exhibition.

But as soon as real estate attorney Maria Rutenburg asked the city for the same free speech rights, asked the city for permission to paint a “MAGA 2020” mural, all of a sudden the city decided murals are “a traffic hazard that might cause accidents” and the Black Lives Matter mural was removed “in the middle of the night.”

“I saw ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign appearing on Broadway Street on the asphalt and I figured that’s gonna be a new public space, open for discussion, and I wanted to get my message out, too.” Rutenburg reasonably explained. But nope… The city could not allow an act of Republican political expression, so the fascist city took away everyone’s right to political expression.

Obviously, the city could not allow a Black Lives Matter mural to go up and then deny someone a “MAGA 2020” mural — at least not yet, at least not until the courts are loaded with left-wing fascists who use this “safetyism” horseshit to kill the First Amendment.

You’re familiar with this Orwellian “safetyism” movement, right?

That’s how leftist crybullies blackmail institutions like the New York Times to blacklist speech. The fascists claim that the expression of ideas they don’t approve of makes them feel “unsafe.”

You see, when the left riots, loots, burns, topples and beheads statues, and desecrates the Christian Church, according to the corporate media and Democrats, that’s speech. But a “MAGA 2020” sign is violence.

According to the state, only 15 percent of Redwood residents are registered Republicans, compared to 51 percent Democrats (the rest choose not to reveal their party affiliation). Redwood is part of San Mateo County, where 76 percent of residents voted Democrat in the 2016 presidential election. Redwood has a Democrat mayor… You get the idea.

What a disturbing, un-American, and illiberal party the Democrat Party has become.

I can certainly understand Redwood City not wanting murals all over the place due to some Mural Cold War between Democrats and Republicans. But there is no reason city leaders cannot be reasonable (and American) about this, there is no reason they cannot allow a select number of spaces for these murals, even if it is only two.

But no, these fascists instead chose to just kill free expression entirely.

You know, until I hit my mid-twenties I was a proud Democrat, primarily because, at the time, Democrats were stronger on issues of free speech and artistic expression.

Well, those days are over.

Democrats today make the old Moral Majority look like the old ACLU (when the ACLU still believed and fought for free speech).

And this ends today’s example of what happens when you vote for Democrats or are unfortunate enough to live in a Democrat-run city…

Violence, repression of our human rights, and these monsters are just getting started.

