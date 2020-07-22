https://thehill.com/homenews/house/508501-ocasio-cortez-wont-accept-yoho-apology-hes-refusing-responsibility

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAlexandria Ocasio-CortezHoyer calls on GOP lawmaker to apologize on House floor for accosting Ocasio-Cortez NY group hit Schumer over lack of immigrant benefits in relief measures Ocasio-Cortez to introduce bill requiring federal officers to identify themselves MORE (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday refused to accept an apology from Rep. Ted Yoho Theodore (Ted) Scott YohoHoyer calls on GOP lawmaker to apologize on House floor for accosting Ocasio-Cortez Ocasio-Cortez accosted by GOP lawmaker over remarks: ‘That kind of confrontation hasn’t ever happened to me’ Bipartisan lawmakers introduce bill to limit further expansion of 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force MORE (R-Fla.) delivered just hours earlier, framing it as an insincere gesture following a tense exchange between the pair on the steps of the Capitol two days earlier.

“I will not teach my nieces and young people watching that this an apology, and what they should learn to accept,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

“Yoho is refusing responsibility.”

– Does not apologize or name any action he did

– Does not accept responsibility

– Lies (this was not a “conversation,” it was verbal assault)

– Distracts by making it abt poverty (ironically)

– Says everyone else is wrong and the incident never happened. This is not an apology. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 22, 2020

Yoho took to the House floor Wednesday morning and apologized for his tone following the confrontation with the firebrand progressive on Monday over the issues of crime and policing.

During the brief exchange, which was overheard by a reporter, the Florida Republican called Ocasio-Cortez “disgusting” and “out of your freaking mind” for her suggestion recently that poverty and unemployment were leading to an increase in crime in New York City amid the pandemic. He was also heard using a crude, sexist slur as he was walking away.

