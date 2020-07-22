https://www.theblaze.com/video/oh-no-joe-biden

It’s getting really awkward to watch presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden try to do even the most basic things — like speak. He finally came out of the basement recently, only to appear to have a stroke in the middle of his speech on the coronavirus … or was it China? It was honestly hard to tell.

BlazeTV’s Sara Gonzales, host of “News and Why it Matters,” had one initial question in light of Biden’s rather alarming speech problems and apparent confusion: “Who are these people supposedly voting for him in recent polls?”

Watch the video below to catch Sara’s latest reaction to “Oh no, Joe!” Biden:

