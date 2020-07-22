http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/xK2abmeMYXE/pelosi_america_is_suffering_from_the_trump_virus.html

In an interview with CNN on Tuesday, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said the nation is suffering from the “Trump virus,” or the results of President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus.

“I think with the President’s comments today, he recognized the mistakes he has made by now embracing mask-wearing and the recognition this is not a hoax, it is a pandemic that has gotten worse before it will get better because of his inaction. And, in fact, clearly, it is the Trump virus,” Pelosi said on CNN.

“What do you mean when you say the Trump virus?” CNN host Wolf Blitzer asked.

“The Trump virus: if he had said months ago, let’s wear masks and let’s not – let’s socially distance instead of rallies and whatever they were, then more people would have followed his lead,” the Speaker said. “He’s the President of the United States.”

“I think a good deal of what we have suffered is clearly the Trump virus,” Pelosi said.

WOLF BLITZER, CNN HOST: Let me start with the President’s news conference he just had. He encouraged people to go ahead and wear masks, he admitted that things would get worse before they get better, eventually, it will disappear. How far do you think all that goes in addressing this crisis that is still killing hundreds of Americans every single day? SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE NANCY PELOSI: Well, I think with the President’s comments today, he recognized the mistakes he has made by now embracing mask-wearing and the recognition this is not a hoax, it is a pandemic that has gotten worse before it will get better because of his inaction. And, in fact, clearly, it is the Trump virus. BLITZER: Well, what do you mean when you say the Trump virus? PELOSI: The Trump virus: if he had said months ago, let’s wear masks and let’s not – let’s socially distance instead of rallies and whatever they were, then more people would have followed his lead. He’s the President of the United States. Instead of being a bad example, like a manhood thing not to wear a mask. So, in any event, it was weird because a briefing on the coronavirus should be about science, and that is something the President has ignored. It should be about governance and, now, he’s finally embracing – saying it is okay to wear a mask. So, I think a good deal of what we have suffered is clearly the Trump virus. BLITZER: So what you are saying is that thousands of Americans have died because of what the President has done or not done; is that what you are saying? PELOSI: Yeah. Yes, that’s what I am saying. I think it’s clearly evident. We’re approaching four million – we’re approaching four million people infected – people affected by this – infected by it, and a large number, like 140,000, who have passed away. If it’s important to wear a mask now, it would have been important to wear it in March instead of telling us that by April we would all be going to church together. I wish that were the case, but he had no scientific basis for that. And so, if they don’t return to science and governance – and that’s a way that we can overcome this. We have hope and prayers for a vaccine. God-willing that will be soon. But it is still months away and people will die. So, let’s hope that the President comes closer to embracing the reality of this pandemic, this Trump virus.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

