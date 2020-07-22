http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/K_XyeCsVwmg/

Poll results released Wednesday by American Principles Project (APP) and SPRY Strategies found that President Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in seven of ten battleground states, with a narrow lead in four of them.

According to the poll, Trump is currently leading Biden in Georgia (49-46 percent); Kentucky (60-34 percent); Michigan (50-45 percent); Montana (52-42 percent); North Carolina (49-46 percent); Pennsylvania (48-47 percent); and Texas (49-45 percent).

The results also indicate Biden is leading Trump in Arizona (49-45 percent); Iowa (48-46 percent); and Wisconsin (46-45 percent).

“It is clear from our polling that the reports of President Trump’s impending electoral doom are greatly exaggerated,” said Terry Schilling, executive director at APP, a nonprofit dedicated to the Constitution. He added:

While the Trump campaign still has much work to do in defining Joe Biden as a feckless enabler of the worst elements of the radical left, the fundamentals of this race are encouraging. While Trump currently trails in some battlegrounds, he also leads in several states where many political pundits have already written him off.

According to APP, the ten states were selected based on their “expected competitiveness” in the general election “in either the presidential race, a U.S. Senate race, or both,” said a press release.

The poll yielded the following results in nine U.S. Senate races:

Arizona: Mark Kelly (D) 48% vs. Martha McSally (R) 41%

Georgia: David Perdue (R) 46% vs. Jon Ossoff (D) 44%

Georgia: (Special): Doug Collins (R) 29%, Matt Lieberman (D) 23%, Kelly Loeffler (R) 19%, Ed Tarver (D) 9%

Iowa: Theresa Greenfield (D) 45%, Joni Ernst (R) 43%

Kentucky: Mitch McConnell (R) 55%, Amy McGrath (D) 33%

Michigan: Gary Peters (D) 47%, John James (R) 37%

Montana: Steve Daines (R) 47%, Steve Bullock (D) 44%

North Carolina: Cal Cunningham (D) 40%, Thom Tillis (R) 40%

Texas: John Cornyn (R) 47%, M.J. Hegar (D) 37%

A survey also asked participants about issues such as Black Lives Matter, removing statues and monuments, transgender athletes and medical interventions, online pornography, and Big Tech’s suppression of free speech. Links are provided above to each state’s results.

Schilling said of the outcomes:

On hot-button issues, the survey results were also very interesting. Black Lives Matter is very popular, until voters learn what Black Lives Matter actually supports — then it becomes very unpopular. Voters hate the idea of biological males competing against female athletes in women’s sports. They strongly oppose minors being subjected to sex changes or gender conversion therapy. They want to protect kids from online pornography, and they want Big Tech companies to allow free speech and free expression on their platforms.

According to APP, the poll was conducted in each of the ten states using a statewide, scientific sample of 42,000 likely general election voters who had voted in at least two of the last four elections (2012, 2014, 2016, 2018), in addition to new voters who registered from May 1, 2018 to July 14, 2020.

The sample size and margin of error are provided for each individual state surveyed.

The polling data are modeled after the 2016 general election voter turnout, which, APP said, is the anticipated model for the 2020 November election.

