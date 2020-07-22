https://www.dailywire.com/news/protester-at-black-lives-matter-event-the-white-man-is-the-common-enemy-get-rid-of-them

A protester at a Black Lives Matter event in London said over the weekend that “the white man” was the “common enemy” of everyone who believes in leftist intersectionality, and that “we need to get rid of them.”

The video, originally reported by Breitbart London, shows a man speaking for a couple of minutes about racial issues before launching an anti-Semitic attack on Israel by claiming that they want “to take over everything.”

“You can’t talk about black issues and LGBT issues and exclude them as if they’re some individual issue, you need to be looking at this using intersectionality, which is a word that is thrown around, but what does it really mean?” the man said. “It means recognizing that there is one common enemy: the white man. And the systems that they use are capitalism, patriarchy, and fascism.”

“They were created and perpetuated by white men for white men in the interest of white men. And once we realize that we’re all fighting the same fight, it just strengthens the army,” the man continued, later adding, “We need to address the fact that, you know, all of these groups of people, the issues they face, it all comes from the same people, white men, so we need to get rid of them. I mean, how we do that – eat them? Kill the rich.”

WATCH:

BLM speaker: “There is one common enemy: the white man … we need to get rid of them” https://t.co/rCirlWsH7N pic.twitter.com/O2lYZ8r5gm — Disrn (@DisrnNews) July 21, 2020

TRANSCRIPT:

