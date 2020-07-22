http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/zs03vlA2r40/

During an interview with the “Fox News Rundown” podcast released on Wednesday, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) called for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to be impeached over his “disastrous” and “terrible” nursing home policy “to send patients with coronavirus back to nursing homes,” during the coronavirus pandemic. Paul also criticized similar nursing home policies in New Jersey and said that “the people we are lauding are people who actually made catastrophic decisions.”

Paul said, “I see a mountain of people who died, particularly, in the nursing homes.”

He later added, [relevant remarks begin around 10:00] “I think that many of the things we have done have not worked, and the people we are lauding are people who actually made catastrophic decisions. I think Gov. Cuomo should be impeached for what he did, for the disastrous decision he made to send patients with coronavirus back to nursing homes, and virtually half his people who died were in the nursing homes, same with New Jersey. So, terrible public health policy decisions were made, and I think, in the end, none of these policies have probably been good for our economy or actually good in containing the virus.”

(h/t the Hill)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

