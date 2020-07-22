https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/rape-torture-kill-sex-offender-released-ca-mental-hospital-relocates-oc-city-getting-chased-multiple-cities-angry-residents/

Cary Jay Smith

Convicted sex offender Cary Jay Smith was recently released from a California psychiatric facility after being forcefully hospitalized for more than 20 years.

Smith repeatedly testified to having fantasies about raping and killing young boys and said he likes to be referred to as “RTK” which stands for “rape, torture, kill.”

He also claimed he has killed three boys and molested more than 200 others.

In 1985, Smith was convicted of a misdemeanor sexual offense involving a child and had to register as a sex offender, however that requirement expired and he was removed from the sex offender registry by the state of California in 2005.

Smith was admitted to a psychiatric facility in 1999 after his wife came forward and showed authorities a letter Smith wrote describing sex acts (rape) he wanted to perform on a 7-year-old boy who lived in his Costa Mesa neighborhood.

In 2002, the Orange County DA’s office filed 20 felony counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor against him, but the charges were ultimately dismissed because of the statute of limitations!

Despite openly making threats to rape and kill young boys, Smith was released with no parole monitoring system and he is not required to register as a sex offender which means he is free to move around.

However, Smith is being chased out of every Southern California city he relocates to after local residents are alerted to his whereabouts.

So far the child predator has bounced from Orange, to Corona, Lake Elsinore, to San Diego, then to Garden Grove and now he is in Santa Ana.

Santa Ana PD put out a public advisory warning residents that Smith is currently located at a healthcare center in Santa Ana.

#PublicAdvisory #SantaAnaPD has received information that Cary Jay Smith is currently located at a healthcare center in Santa Ana. SAPD is committed to public safety & will continue to monitor the situation & collaborate with our law enforcement partners & @OCDAToddSpitzer — SantaAnaPD (@SantaAnaPD) July 22, 2020

ABC 7 reported: (emphasis added)

Smith has moved multiple times since he was released from a mental hospital earlier this month following more than 20 years of confinement. Each time he has moved, to Costa Mesa, Orange, Corona and Lake Elsinore and then to San Diego County, his movement has set off warnings from local law enforcement to residents. His latest stop, in Garden Grove, is triggering a similar warning. “The Garden Grove Police Department received information that Cary Smith has checked into a local motel in Garden Grove,” the Orange County city’s law enforcement agency wrote. “Upon learning of his arrival, we immediately set up a surveillance detail and have consistently monitored Smith. The Garden Grove Police Department is committed to public safety and will continue to monitor Smith and collaboration with the OCDA.” That history is what triggered warnings from law enforcement and the OCDA. Each community where he has moved has protested his presence and demanded he leave. In Lake Elsinore, an angry group showed up at the motel where he was staying and deputies had to keep them from going inside to confront Smith.

Several agencies and local officials have pleaded with Governor Gavin Newsom to reinstate Smith’s sex offender registry, however the Democrat Gov has not responded.

“This sexual predator has repeatedly testified under oath that he will re-offend if he is released and we should believe him,” said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer.

