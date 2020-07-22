https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/rep-devin-nunes-agrees-corrupt-deep-state-actors-brookings-institute-investigated-efforts-related-russia-collusion-shiff-sham-frauds/

The far-left Brookings Institute and its leadership are key players in the Russia fraud. In the past couple days we reported on more connections between the Deep State and this “Institute’. Today Representative Devin Nunes echoed our concerns.

A couple of days ago we reported that the key player in the Steele dossier, the individual who Steele reportedly received his information from, the Primary Sub-Source (PSS) was identified. His name is Igor Danchenko. His tales were used as source material for the FBI to obtain a warrant to spy on Carter Page and candidate and President Trump.

Then yesterday we reported that Fiona Hill, the star witness for Democrat Representative Adam Schiff’s impeachment show trial, and the BFF of the Steele dossier’s PSS, is a colleague of Danchenko’s who presented with Danchenko at a Brookings Institute event.

The connection to Fiona Hill is huge because it shows that Adam Schiff’s disgusting unconstitutional impeachment proceeding with his star witness, Fiona Hill, is a closely connected to the Russian scandal and the PSS. No wonder the Deep State kept Danchenko’s name hidden.

In November we reported that former National Security Council member Fiona Hill called the investigations into Ukrainian interference in the 2016 elections “a fictional narrative”. But the fact that Ukrainians like MP Serhiy Leschenko and Ukrainian-American DNC operative Alexandra Chalupa sought to influence the 2016 elections is well-documented by reporting by John Solomon, Politico and even a Ukrainian court verdict. The Gateway Pundit unveiled the connection to George Soros’ Open Society and the Democratic National Committee in April. Naturally, neither The Guardian nor Fiona Hill offered any evidence for their claims.

In 2017 we reported that the Brookings Institution, which owns just about half-a-billion dollars and deep connections to numerous left-wing political figures, is disseminating their leftist agenda while using taxpayer money.

Brookings alleges that its goal is to “conduct in-depth research that leads to new ideas for solving problems facing society at the local, national and global level” and they claim that they value the “independence of its scholars and prides itself on ‘open-minded’ inquiry”.

Public spending records (taken from OpenTheBooks.com) tell us a different story in regards to the Brookings Institute. Founder of OpenTheBooks.com – “the world’s largest private repository of government spending – Adam Andrzejewski wrote in a recent Forbes article that Brookings “seems swayed by ‘open-wallet’ inquiry,” and he goes on to say, “In many cases, Brookings doesn’t resemble a think tank, but a jukebox – add a little coin and Brookings will play your tune, if the price is right.”

This behavior is condemnable. They don’t just spend the money given to them by private donors, they use your tax money to fund partisan advocacy projects and papers, Andrzejewski affirms:

“Since 2008, Brookings amassed nearly $20 million in contracts and grants from 50 agencies – including the Obama Administration’s Office of the President. Despite assets of $496 million (IRS990, FY2014), our OpenTheBooks.com audit shows it was not enough. Brookings instituted an aggressive strategy to pursue federal business over the past nine-years.

Today Representative Devin Nunes was on with Maria Bartiroma and he expressed our concerns with this Deep State related entity at the heart and center of the Russia sham and the Schiff sham:

#NEW! 📺📺@DevinNunes with @MariaBartiromo is calling out #Brookings Institute. In the spotlight, front and center. They were dossier cheerleaders. 14 criminal referrals to DOJ! pic.twitter.com/u6qyawTJzu — 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗮𝗱𝗼𝗿 (@theconservador) July 22, 2020

It’s time to investigate and indict the anti-American coup leading Brookings Institute for its efforts to overthrow the Trump Administration over the past four year. Americans want justice.

