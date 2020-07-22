https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/republicans-want-twitter-ceo-testify-house-antitrust-hearing/

(CNBC) — Republicans have called on Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to testify at Monday’s antitrust hearing, which will feature the CEOs of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google.

In a letter to Democratic leadership on Wednesday, Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, wrote, “We believe there is bipartisan interest to hear from Twitter about its power in the marketplace, its role in moderating content on its platform, and the causes for its recent highly publicized security breaches,” a likely reference to last week’s hack that affected the accounts of major figures including former President Barack Obama. The letter was addressed to Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y.

The call follows ongoing tension between Jordan, the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee, and Democratic leaders over the format of the hearing. Jordan previously asked Nadler to hold the hearing in front of the full committee, rather than before the Antitrust Subcommittee, to allow participation from all members. In Wednesday’s letter, Jordan said that Nadler has so far declined that request.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

