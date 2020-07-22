https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/rnc-ronna-mcdaniel-jacksonville-republican-national-convention/2020/07/22/id/978459

Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said there have been several changes already with the upcoming Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, but the event will not turn into a virtual convention because delegates “really want to come out” in support of President Donald Trump.

“We are looking at circumstances on the ground in Jacksonville,” McDaniel told Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo Wednesday. “The first three days will be open only to delegates, a very small number. We will wear masks, we will social distance, there will be testing.”

Delegates, she added, want to come out and the convention can be held in a safe way, just like with the nation’s economy.

“People are at the grocery stores,” said McDaniel. “We have to go to Walmart. We’re figuring out how to navigate this pandemic and opening up America, having a convention, but doing it with the health and safety precautions that are being given to us by local officials.”

Her comments came after Republican and Duval County Sheriff Mike Williams told Politico Monday he is concerned that with such short notice, as the convention is in August, there is not a way to provide enough security for the event.

Meanwhile, McDaniel said Trump’s reelection campaign is pulling in millions of dollars, raising $20 million in its first virtual fundraiser Tuesday night during a Zoom event with the president, and bringing in $37 million in June. The party has a record $100 million in cash, noted Bartiromo.

“The fundraising’s been incredibly strong at every level,” said McDaniel. “The enthusiasm is really high. The president did a zoom call last night with I think 300,000 people on it.”

Further, there are 1,500 staff on the ground and 1.5 million volunteers, which is what will make the difference rather than the cash-in-hand, said McDaniel.

“The investment we made early in these states is paying off because we’re already seeing that pay dividends with voter registration, turning out our vote, and organizing towards November for this all too critical election where there will be more mail voting,” said McDaniel.

