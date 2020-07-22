http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/LuAOHaiUZn0/

Wednesday on CNN International’s “Amanpour,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said if elected, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden has promised to be “the most progressive president since” Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Amanpour said, “So, senator, I think I quote you as saying it, that Biden could be the most progressive president since FDR. If you did say that, it’s pretty dramatic. You’re really going far, far out on a limb there. That means you must support what he’s doing, and, therefore, do you believe that your supporters will vote for him?”

Sanders said, “The reason I say that I think Biden has a chance to be the most progressive president since FDR is that is exactly what Joe Biden said to me. And I think he has said that publicly. He understands the severity of this moment. We have tens of millions of people who have lost their jobs, lost their health care, people who are hungry today. We have an educational system, which is lacking for low-income and working-class kids. Climate change is out there. Joe understands this is an existential threat to the planet. So in talking to the Vice President, and in his own public proclamations, I think he is making it clear that we need to, in a very bold way, start addressing the crises facing working-class families today.”

