The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed to Gateway Pundit that he is “100% certain” that charges will be filed against those responsible for the photo of a two-year-old baby being held down as his mother’s boyfriend kneeled on his neck.

The shocking photo went massively viral on Tuesday night, but has been ignored by national news outlets.

In the photo, a man named Isaiah Jackson is seen kneeling on the neck of his girlfriend’s two year old son as another person holds down the diaper-clad baby’s feet. The photo was captioned with “Blm now mf.”

Maj. Christopher Clark from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to the Gateway Pundit that Jackson is now in custody. He was taken in on a probation violation while they decide what to charge him with in relation to the photo.

“They don’t want any chance of their being a possibility of the charges being dismissed,” Maj. Clark said. “They want to make sure whatever case they put on him is rock solid.”

“I’m confident, 100 percent confident, that there will be charges brought against these individuals. It’s just a matter of making sure that our investigation is thorough and complete so that we file a charge that will stick and be convictable in court,” Maj. Clark told TGP.

Maj. Clark said that they are waiting on some additional information to come in from Facebook and are still working to confirm the identity of the person seen holding the child’s feet. He said that the prosecutor’s office is also consulting with the local children’s hospital and a doctor who is reviewing the case. The Sheriff’s Office will be meeting with them today or tomorrow and will then proceed with charges.

They have not yet determined if the charges Jackson faces will be misdemeanors or felonies, or what level felony they are potentially looking at.

“We’re waiting on our prosecutor’s office to make a decision on what level of charges and which type of charges to put on that individual,” Maj. Clark explained. “What we’re looking at on our end are charges related to child endangerment, possibly domestic violence, assault, that sort of thing. The big one we are looking at though would be a child endangerment type charge.”

Maj. Clark said that they have interviewed the mother and that she was home at the time the photograph was taken, but was not in the room. When asked if she may potentially face charges as well, he said that is something that the prosecutor’s office is reviewing.

“She was home, but she was not aware that the photo was being taken at the time. She did not find out about it until later on the next day. We have interviewed her and we are still working with her and that is something that the prosecutor’s office is also reviewing,” he explained.

Law enforcement is still also working on identifying the second person seen in the photo, the person holding the baby’s feet.

“We’re having some difficulty with getting a positive identification on that person who is holding the child’s hands down,” Maj. Clark explained. “We are still working on getting that person identified.” The mother only provided them with the first name of the person.

When asked about a friend of Jackson that people on social media have suspected of being the accomplice, Maj. Clark said that he could not disclose the name at this time.

The office is still gathering information from social media and has been receiving countless tips, which they are sharing with the prosecutors office.

The paternal grandmother of the child has confirmed to Gateway Pundit that zero national news outlets have reached out to the family to cover their story.

The grandmother, who the Gateway Pundit has opted not to name for the child’s safety, told TGP on Tuesday that the baby is now with her son and safe. She said that the baby had x-rays taken and that they did not find any injuries.

“When I saw the person holding his arms back it made me so much more upset,” she said. “The fact that he was crying, it makes my stomach hurt. He didn’t have anyone there to protect him or stop it.”

The grandmother also said that she would like to see charges against the mother.

