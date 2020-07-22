https://www.dailywire.com/news/single-mom-has-only-7-left-buys-lottery-ticket-she-wins-100-donates-it-to-cop-whos-in-icu

A single mom in Kansas City who reportedly had only $7 left after losing her job due to the coronavirus found a $1 bill in a parking lot, bought a lottery ticket, and after winning $100, decided it was more important to donate the money to a police officer who had been wounded in the line of duty.

Shetara Sims had only seven dollars to her name and bills past due when she won a $100 in the lottery, and decided to donate the money to an injured police officer.https://t.co/jp5jbOzMmj — Local 12/WKRC-TV (@Local12) July 21, 2020

Shetara Sims, whose daughter was murdered in 2012, told KMBC News, “The detectives were really there for us. They were there for us more than anyone I can imagine. They did things they didn’t have to do.” The police sent daily messages and visited the family, among other things. Sims added, “They came to see my kids. They did a lot. They were fathers, therapists. They were everything … I’ve never seen the empathy that they had for strangers. They just gave us hope. They were good for us.”

Sims stated that when she won the $100, her 12-year-old daughter said, “Mom, we should give that to the police officer who got shot.” She agreed immediately, then contacted the police, saying she wanted to donate her winnings to an officer who was shot July 2 and wound up in the ICU. The Kansas City Police Department informed her the officer was well cared for, but she could give restaurant or gas station gift cards for his family they could use on their way back and forth from the hospital.

Police Sgt. Jake Becchina stated, “To hear her call and just express thanks for no reason other than she’s thankful, it’s really impactful to us and it’s really touching to us,”

A GoFundPage has been established in Sims’ name by the Kansas City Police Department. The police department wrote:

We at KCPD shared this wonderful act of humanity on our social media. Then hundreds of people said they wanted to help her out. However, the woman had called from an unlisted number and didn’t leave a name. It took a while, but we were able to track her down. Her name is Shetara Sims. She is on the left of this photo (along with KCPD social worker Brooke and Officer Earle). She’s a struggling single mom. Even when we found her again, she asked, “Don’t the officer and his family need it more?”

As of Wednesday afternoon, the site had raised over $50,000.

Some comments included:

This story touched my heart. You are an amazing woman and mother. I am sorry to hear of the senseless murder of your daughter in 2012 but thankful they solved the case. It is amazing women like you and your amazing daughter that make this world a better place. I wish I could’ve done more but may God bless you and your family for eternity.

Another:

Beautiful lady, though your Christlike actions may reward you well on this site, I have no doubt your rewards in heaven are far greater than anything imagined here. Blessings to you and your daughter who you have obviously greatly influenced by the love that shines through you for mankind.

