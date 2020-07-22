https://thehill.com/policy/defense/army/508458-soldiers-body-found-near-fort-hood-marks-third-death-in-month

Army officials on Tuesday reported another Fort Hood soldier has been found near the base, the third time in a month that a body of a soldier from the Texas army base was discovered.

Officials identified the deceased soldier as 26-year-old Pvt. Mejhor Morta.

According to a press release from Fort Hood, Morta, a Bradley Fighting Vehicle mechanic, was found unresponsive on July 17 near Stillhouse Hollow Lake. The lake, which acts as a reservoir, is located in Bell County and is operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Fort Worth District.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Black Knight family is truly heartbroken by the tragic loss of Private Mejhor Morta,” Lt. Col. Neil Armstrong, commander of 1st Brigade 5th Cavalry Regiment, said in the statement. “I would like to send my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones.”

Officials said that the incident is currently being investigated by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.

Morta’s death comes after two other Fort Hood soldiers were found dead near the base recently. Gregory Morales, 24, had been missing when his skeletal remains were found in a field in Killeen, about 10 miles from Stillhouse Hollow Lake. Army officials suspect foul play in Morales’s death.

Then, on July 1, officials found the remains of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen near Leon River in Bell County, roughly 20 miles east of the army base.

Guillen’s death gained national attention as members of Congress and activist groups called for the Army to reform how it handles sexual abuse and harassment within its ranks. It is believed that Guillen was killed and subsequently dismembered by another Fort Hood soldier.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

