Roger Stone says he wants to thank God above all others for sparing him from prison and giving him strength to endure his long ordeal as a subject of the Mueller probe.

The longtime political activist told The Western Journal that he came into relationship with God through faith in Jesus Christ while attending a Billy Graham Evangelical Association event in Florida in January.

Stone recounted his life had hit “rock bottom” around this time, having been wiped out financially by former special counsel Robert Mueller’s criminal prosecution and filled with anger and fear over what his future held and who would take care of his wife, who is deaf, if he went to prison.

The 67-year-old had the chance to meet with Rev. Franklin Graham one-on-one before the “Decision America Sunshine State” gathering in Boca Raton for almost an hour.

Graham counseled Stone to turn his problems over to God and to enter into a born again relationship with him through his son, Jesus Christ.

When the evangelist invited people to do so while preaching to the crowd later that evening, Stone accepted the call.

I ran into my friend, Roger Stone at Franklin Graham’s Decision America Sunshine State tour yesterday in Boca Raton, FL. Hundreds of people including Franklin were hugging Roger and telling him how much they support and love him and are praying for him. pic.twitter.com/5PL5gfy8pU — Randy Coggins II (@randycoggins) January 19, 2020

“And from that moment on, I had a serenity about the final outcome [of the criminal proceedings] and the confidence that God would provide when the time came. And he did. It’s that simple,” he said.

Stone’s legal fight with Mueller’s team began with a pre-dawn raid of his Fort Lauderdale home by FBI agents with guns drawn in January 2019, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported.

While the Mueller investigators did not charge him with any crimes related to colluding with Russia on behalf of the Trump campaign, he was convicted in November of lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing a House investigation.

Stone noted Mueller’s team had multiple years to investigate, “unlimited resources, unlimited access to my emails, my text messages, my phone calls, all my paper records,” and still found no collusion.

Last week, President Donald Trump commuted Stone’s 40-month sentence just days before he was to report to prison.

“I believe the president’s decision was informed by the hand of God,” Stone told The Western Journal.

“I think God gives the president guidance every single day,” he added. “I don’t think you could do that job. I think [Abraham] Lincoln wrote you couldn’t do it without the guidance of God.”

Of those who doubt the sincerity of Stone’s new faith, he said it really does not matter.

“Everybody says, ‘Oh, this is a head fake. This is Stone posturing. This is a con job.’ Well, it’s understandable. I’ve been a hard-nosed political operative for a long time, and I’m a hardball player. I admit that,” Stone said.

“But those people are just wrong. And it doesn’t really matter what they think because the only entity that matters is God himself. God knows what’s in my heart,” Stone added. “God knows what I believe in. That’s all that matters at this point.”

He said his mission now is to get the message out that God is a protector of his flock and worthy of trust.

“I’m anxious to witness about it, because if it worked for me and it proved to be true for me, it could be true for everybody who has a problem today,” Stone said.

“I don’t care whether your problem is alcoholism or drug abuse or relationship problems or health problems or family relations problems or what your issue is,” he continued. “I’m absolutely convinced that if you will turn your life over to God, if you will accept Jesus Christ as your savior … I am living proof that God will protect you, that God will defend you, that God will deliver you from your persecutors.”

The Billy Graham Evangelical Association said in a statement to The Western Journal that it was grateful that Stone found new life in Jesus Christ.

“Mr. Stone was one of hundreds who stood that night” to accept Jesus, the statement reads. “Rev. Graham is grateful to God for each and every person who makes the life-changing decision to put their faith in Jesus Christ.”

