(THE COLLEGE FIX) — “I bet we all look alike to you” is a common accusation leveled against white people who unintentionally mix up the names of black people.

But what if the person mixing up names is herself black?

Student activists at Scripps College, a women-only member of the Claremont Consortium, are demanding the firing of Dean of Students Charlotte Johnson because she has a “pattern” of confusing black students for each other.

