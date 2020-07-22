https://www.theepochtimes.com/suspect-of-shooting-at-epstein-judges-home-is-tied-to-killing-of-california-lawyer-fbi_3434424.html

The FBI said the suspect involved in the shooting death of Judge Esther Salas’ son in New Jersey may be linked to the murder of a lawyer in California.

Roy Den Hollander was found dead earlier this week and was named by the FBI as the suspect in the shooting death of Salas’ son and the shooting of her husband, Mark Anderl, who is recovering in a hospital.

“As the FBI continues the investigation into the attack at the home of U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas (District of New Jersey), we are now engaged with the San Bernardino California Sheriff’s Office and have evidence linking the murder of Marc Angelucci to FBI Newark subject Roy Den Hollander,” the FBI said in a statement on Wednesday, reported Fox News. “This investigation is ongoing.”

Reports indicated that Hollander died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, while his body was found in Upstate New York. Other reports said that he dressed up as a FedEx driver and opened fire on Anderl and Salas’ son when they opened the door on Sunday.

A man with the name Roy Den Hollander is a well-known attorney who has filed cases involving men’s rights over the years. He’s appeared on Comedy Central, Fox News, and other TV shows.

Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Mauricio Hurtado told Fox News on Monday that the victim in the California case was identified as Marc Angelucci, who was president of the National Coalition for Men, the group’s president Harry Crouch told CBS2.

Law enforcement officials are seen outside the home of federal judge Esther Salas in North Brunswick, N.J., on July 20, 2020. (Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

“Apparently somebody came to the house, posed as a delivery person, and when he left, Marc was dead,” Crouch told the station. “I immediately saw a link,” he said, referring to the shooting at Salas’ home and Angelucci’s slaying.

Crouch said that Hollander was booted out of his organization several years ago.

“Why isn’t he? Because I threw him out five or six years ago because he was a nut job,” he said, according to the station.

Crouch said he was once on the National Coalition for Men’s board but was removed for threatening Crouch.

A friend of Angelucci’s and member of the group, Paul Elam, said he believes Hollander held a grudge against the lawyer. Angelucci both represented cases that argued the U.S. Selective Service, which carries out the military draft, is discriminatory because it only applies to men, not women.

“Roy was furious and beyond words furious, absolutely enraged that (the National Coalition for Men) and Marc Angelucci were getting into the selective service case. He viewed that as something proprietary for him,” Elam said on a Facebook Live video on Monday night. “He saw Marc’s work in that respect as an intrusion into his space. He was more than angry about it, he was livid.”

More recently, Salas has presided over an ongoing lawsuit brought by Deutsche Bank investors who claim the company made false and misleading statements about its anti-money laundering policies and failed to monitor “high-risk” customers including convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In 2017, she barred federal prosecutors from seeking the death penalty against an alleged gang leader charged in several Newark slayings, ruling the man’s intellectual disability made him ineligible for capital punishment. Salas later sentenced the man to 45 years in prison.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

