Appearing Tuesday on CNN, Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) said she took umbrage with President Donald Trump’s threat to send federal law enforcement officers to Chicago to help quell crime, calling the idea “disgusting.”

Sen. Tammy Duckworth on President Trump’s threat to send federal agents to Chicago: “Don’t even think about it in Chicago, and certainly not anywhere in this country. It is wrong, and I’m going to work very hard to stop him” https://t.co/TCo13k9GOB pic.twitter.com/bvmuFFyCC2 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) July 21, 2020

A partial transcript is as follows:

BRIANNA KEILAR: What’s your reaction to the president threatening to send federal law enforcement to Chicago and other cities like New York, Philadelphia, and Detriot? SEN. TAMMY DUCKWORTH: My answer to him is don’t even think about it. This is disgusting, and it is the further politicization of our institutions, which should be nonpartisan. He did it with the military when he sent National Guard troops against peaceful protesters in Lafayette Square [in Washington, D.C.], and now he’s done it in Portland and he’s coming to Chicago. Don’t even think about it. If you want to do something about gun violence, call Mitch McConnell.

