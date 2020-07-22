http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/kGjt0Nsxml4/

President Trump and Joe Biden are in a dead heat in Texas, with a new Quinnipiac University poll showing the presumptive Democratic nominee with a slight edge, 45 percent to 44 percent, within the poll’s margin of error.

The survey, released Wednesday, compares to another Q poll in early June when the race was equally tight and voters backed Trump 44 percent to Biden’s 43 percent.

In Wednesday’s survey, Democrats backed Biden 94 percent to 3 percent, independents backed Biden 51 percent to 32 percent and Republicans supported Trump by 89 percent to 6 percent.

“With crises swirling through American society and a country deeply divided, there’s no other way to slice it. It’s a tossup in Texas,” Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy said.

Trump holds a clear lead when it comes to handling the economy, but Biden holds a solid edge when it comes to addressing racial inequality. On health care, handling a crisis, and response to the coronavirus, the candidates are tied or essentially tied, according to the poll.

Trump also got a negative job approval rating in the survey, with 45 percent approving of his performance and 51 percent disapproving, virtually unchanged from a month ago.

The poll in the Lone Star State contrasted with a national Q poll conducted last week that showed Biden with a 15-point lead, 52 percent to 37 percent.

Nationally, the Real Clear Politics average on Wednesday showed Biden leading Trump by 49.2 percent to 40.8 percent, an 8.4-point gap.

With Texas one of the worst US hot spots in the coronavirus pandemic, 65 percent of state voters said the pandemic was “out of control,” while 31 percent said it was not.

But nearly three-quarters, 74 percent to 25 percent, think the spread of the coronavirus is a serious problem.

Eighty percent of voters approved of GOP Gov. Greg Abbott’s order requiring most people in Texas to wear a face mask in public, while 19 percent disapproved.

When it comes to preserving Confederate statues and symbols — which Trump has defended as “freedom of speech” — most Texans agreed.

More than half of voters, 52 percent to 39 percent, opposed removing Confederate statues from public spaces around the US, though the breakdowns by party were far wider.

Republicans opposed removing Confederate statues by 86 percent to 11 percent.

Democrats support removal by 71 percent to 23 percent.

Forty-six percent of independents support removal, while 38 percent oppose.

The numbers and breakdowns are similar when it comes to renaming military bases named after Confederate generals, with 53 percent opposing renaming and 40 percent supporting it.

When it comes to the Confederate flag, 47 percent of Texas voters view it as a symbol of Southern pride, while 44 percent view it as a symbol of racism.

The poll surveyed 880 registered voters in Texas from July 16 to 20, and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

