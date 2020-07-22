http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/A20CAFRGfaE/

It’s not clear if, or how many fans will be able to attend NFL games this year. However, if they do attend, those fans will be required to wear face coverings.

That report came via NFL PR spokesman Brian McCarthy early Wednesday afternoon.

For those wondering, yes, it is league-wide: fans at NFL games this season will be required to wear face coverings pic.twitter.com/D139KGKQ4r — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) July 22, 2020

The NFL is leaving fan attendance up to local and state officials. In Philadelphia, for example, the Eagles and Phillies will have no fans at home games after the city banned gatherings of 50 or more until February.

The NFL’s announcement is not a surprise. Several teams had already said they would require facial coverings for those in attendance. McCarthy’s announcement just makes it universal and official.

