https://www.theepochtimes.com/third-fort-hood-soldier-found-dead-near-base_3434258.html

A missing Fort Hood soldier’s body was found near the Texas base, marking the third such incident in the past month.

The deceased soldier was identified by Army officials as 26-year-old Pvt. Mejhor Morta.

Morta, a Bradley Fighting Vehicle mechanic, was found unresponsive on July 17 near the Stillhouse Hollow Lake, which is a reservoir operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Fort Worth District in Bell County.

“The Black Knight family is truly heartbroken by the tragic loss of Private Mejhor Morta,” Lt. Col. Neil Armstrong, commander of 1st Brigade 5th Cavalry Regiment, said in a news release. “I would like to send my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones.”

Armstrong said Morta, who was originally from Florida, was a “great troop” and that the base is mourning his death.

Other details, including the cause and manner of death, were not provided.

Morta’s death is currently being investigated by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.

It comes after the death of missing soldier Gregory Morales, 24, was confirmed. His skeletal remains were located about 10 miles from a lake in Killeen, and officials suspect foul play.

More notably, on July 1, Pfc. Vanessa Guillen was found dead near the Leon River in Bell County, located about 20 miles from the base. She was reported missing several months earlier.

Guillen’s death drew nationwide attention as members of Congress called for the U.S. Army to reform how it deals with sexual assault allegations.

A suspect in her death, Fort Hood soldier Aaron Robinson, shot and killed himself as police attempted to arrest him. A woman who was later identified as his girlfriend was charged in the case.

