President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday a surge of federal law enforcement into Chicago, Illinois, and Albuquerque, New Mexico, as part of efforts to combat a recent surge in violent crime in those cities and restore public safety.

The announcement represents an expansion of a Justice Department (DOJ) program—known as “Operation Legend”—to stem the spike in violent crimes across the country. Operation Legend, named after four-year-old LeGend Taliferro who was shot and killed while sleeping in his home, was first launched in Kansas City, Missouri as part of Trump’s promise to assist cities that have have been hit by a recent string of violence, the DOJ said.

Trump said the hundreds of law enforcement officers from the FBI, U.S. Marshal Service, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) will be sent to the cities in an effort to drive down crime, in particular gun violence. Hundreds of federal agents have already been sent to Kansas City to address violent crime after Taliferro’s death.

Chicago is currently facing a significant increase in violent crime, with at least 414 people murdered this year—which is about a 50 percent increase compared to the same time last year. Over the weekend of July 17, more than 60 people were shot in Chicago, where 14 were killed. Similarly, Albuquerque is also facing a surge in crime, with four murders within a 24 hour-period on the July 10 weekend, federal authorities say.

“This rampage of violence shocks the conscience of our nation and we will not stand by and watch it happen,” Trump said. “No mother should ever have to cradle her dead child in her arms simply because politicians refuse to do what is necessary to secure their neighborhood and to secure their city.”

Joining Trump in the White House for the announcement were family members of Taliferro, Jacqueline Vigil, who was fatally shot in November 2019 in Albuquerque, and Vernado Jones Jr., a 14-year-old boy who was shot and killed in early July in Chicago.

Over 100 officers from the FBI, DEA, and ATF will be directed to augment existing joint federal, state, and local task forces investigating Chicago’s violent gangs, gun crime, and drug trafficking operations, the DOJ said. Meanwhile, the U.S. Marshal Service and the Department of Homeland Security have also committed to sending about 100 agents each to support the operation.

An additional 35 agents will also be sent to Albuquerque.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

