https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/trump-campaign-blasts-biden-first-racist-president-smear/

Presumptive Democrat presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden smeared President Trump as the first ‘racist’ president. Biden made the remarks in a virtual town hall sponsored by the SEIU. Biden has a history of smearing Republicans as racists, telling Black voters in 2012 about Mitt Romney and Republicans, “They’re going to put y’all back in chains.”

“Biden on Trump blaming China: “No Republican president has done this. No Democratic president. We’ve had racists, and they’ve existed, they’ve tried to get elected president. He’s the first one that has. And the way he pits people against one another is all designed to divide.”

Biden on Trump blaming China: “No Republican president has done this. No Democratic president. We’ve had racists, and they’ve existed, they’ve tried to get elected president. He’s the first one that has. And the way he pits people against one another is all designed to divide.” — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 22, 2020

Video:

TRENDING: Photo Appears to Show Black Lives Matter Supporters Holding Down and Kneeling on Neck of White Baby

Biden says Trump is America’s first racist president: “We’ve had racists, and they’ve existed, they’ve tried to get elected president. He’s the first one that has.” pic.twitter.com/BbOG3GgXvq — The Recount (@therecount) July 22, 2020

The Trump campaign’s Katrina Pierson issued a blistering statement calling out Biden’s history on race:

TRUMP CAMPAIGN STATEMENT ON JOE BIDEN’S OUTRAGEOUS “RACIST” ATTACK “This is an insult to the intelligence of Black voters and is really rich coming from a guy who proudly befriended segregationists, touted an award from George Wallace, honored a former Exalted Cyclops of the Ku Klux Klan, worried his kids would grow up in a ‘racial jungle,’ marveled that Barack Obama was ‘articulate’ and ‘clean,’ bragged about being from a slave state, and repeatedly used the n-word. “President Trump loves all people, works hard to empower all Americans, and is supported by more Black voters than any Republican presidential candidate in modern history. No one should take lectures on racial justice from Joe Biden.” – Katrina Pierson, Trump 2020 Senior Advisor

Unmentioned in the statement is Biden telling African-Americans, “You ain’t Black” if they support President Trump over him in the November election.

[embedded content]

UPDATE: President Trump responded to Biden at Wednesday’s press briefing:

Responding to remarks from Joe Biden calling him America’s first racist elected president, Donald Trump says, “I’ve said this, and I say it openly, and not a lot of people dispute it, I’ve done more for Black Americans than anybody with the possible exception of Abraham Lincoln.” pic.twitter.com/yIoTNgmfiZ — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) July 22, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

