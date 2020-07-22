http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/0vhDx4FE9jQ/

During a portion of an interview aired on Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” President Trump said that he is “absolutely” willing to be the first person to take a coronavirus vaccine.

Fox News Medical Contributor Dr. Marc Siegel asked, “As commander-in-chief and leader of the free world, would you consider being one of the first to take this vaccine to send a message to the American public?”

Trump said, “Well, you know the way it works, if I’m the first one, they’ll say, he’s so selfish. He wanted to get the vaccine first. And then other people would say, hey, that’s a very brave thing to do. I would absolutely, if they wanted me to, if they thought it was right, I’d take it first, or I’d take it last, Marc. You do know that if I take it first, I’ll be — either way, I lose on that one, right? If I take it first — and if I take it — if I don’t take it, they’ll say, he doesn’t believe in the program. But whatever I think is best, whatever we all agree is best, I would certainly do that.”

