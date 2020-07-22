https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-vaccine-birx/2020/07/22/id/978545

President Donald Trump on Wednesday volunteered to be one of the first to take the COVID-19 vaccine and also defended Dr. Deborah Birx, a leader of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, following a New York Times article that painted her as the member who stressed positive information to Trump throughout the pandemic.

Trump said the issue of whether or not he takes a vaccine was sure to raise alarms among some, regardless of his decision.

“Well, you know the way it works. If I’m the first one they’ll say ‘he’s so selfish. He wanted to get the vaccine first,” Trump told Fox News contributor Marc Siegel in a TV interview.

“Then other people would say ‘hey, that’s a very brave thing to do’.”

“I would absolutely if they wanted me to and thought it was right, I’d take it first or I’d take it last.”

Researchers are continuing to work on developing COVID-19 vaccines as cases continue their surge in the United States. So far, at least one vaccine appears safe, although more research is needed.

The Times earlier this week referred to Birx as the “chief evangelist” and said she has repeatedly curtailed Dr. Anthony Fauci’s realistic efforts by “ostensibly” offering reassurance to the president.

“She is responsible for all the incredible work that has taken place on AIDS in Africa,” Trump told Siegel. “Millions of people are alive right now because of her. She’s an unbelievable woman.”

